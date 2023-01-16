Judge Luiz Roldão de Freitas Gomes Filho, from the judicial branch of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ), denied the interlocutory appeal filed by BTG Pactual against the decision of the 4th Corporate Court of the Capital District, which accepted the request of Americanas to suspend early maturities and effects of default.

The company had previously requested preliminary injunctions, with B2W Digital Lux SARL and JSM Global SARL, in order to suspend debt payments from creditors who had already begun to move to try to receive the amounts, after the disclosure by the companies of inconsistencies financial statements around R$ 20 billion.

In the decision, the judge considered that the request made in court on duty cannot be known, as it is not provided for in the resolution that governs the powers of the court on duty.

He also pointed out that the parties and interested parties had not been summoned in the decision issued by the 4th Court, which was published on Saturday, adding that between December 20 and January 20, the course of procedural deadlines is suspended.

“It is not too much to remember that the competence of the judge on duty is transitory and has a precarious nature, and must be exercised when there is a need to decide on urgent precautionary measures, of a civil or criminal nature, that cannot be carried out during normal office hours or in the case in which that the delay could result in a risk of serious damage or difficult repair”, says the judge in the decision. “However, the measure claimed here can be perfectly carried out during normal forensic office hours, since, at least within the scope of this judicial duty, there is no situation of delay that could result in a risk of serious damage or difficult reparation to the appellant.”

He also states that the issue should be considered by the natural rapporteur, after the distribution of this appeal, which should probably take place this Monday, 16.