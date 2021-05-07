The Superior Court of Justice of the Basque Country prevents the Executive of Urkullu from applying perimeter closures and the curfew after the decay of the state of alarm this Sunday UNANUE

The Superior Court of Justice of the Basque Country (TSJPV) has overturned the proposal of the Basque Government to maintain the perimeter closures, the curfew and the maximum limit of people who can meet in Euskadi as of Sunday after the decline of the state alarm. Justice, therefore, continues with the line that it has marked up to now and has overturned the draft proposals that affect fundamental rights.

The lehendakari himself has already advanced that he will abide by the limits set by Justice, although the final decree that Iñigo Urkullu will sign will be known in the middle of the afternoon after the meeting of the Advisory Committee that will make the decision on the restrictions that will be applied from the day after tomorrow. They will be “rational and reasoned” measures, said the Lehendakari.

The TSJPV’s decision comes at a time when the virus is still in decline in the Basque Country after 619 new positives for Covid-19 were recorded yesterday and with an incidence rate of 462.65 per 100,000 inhabitants. last 14 days.