The Public Prosecution Service demands a community service of 120 hours, 40 of which are conditional against the now 16-year-old son of Glennis Grace for, among other things, open violence. Glennis’ son was the reason for a fight in February of this year, in which the singer herself was also arrested. A 15-year-old friend of the son was sentenced to 50 hours of community service.

In addition, the Public Prosecution Service has asked the juvenile judge to impose a ban on contact with the victims and a location ban at the supermarket for one year. The Public Prosecution Service has also demanded a learning sentence (35 hours) in the form of aggression control training.

Unlike Glennis’s own case, the lawsuit against her son Thony, as well as that against her son’s friend, was heard behind closed doors today because both suspects are minors.

Yet yesterday in the lawsuit against Glennis Grace and four other suspects, a lot was already clear about the role of Glennis' son in particular. On that particular day in February, he had been very annoying at a Jumbo branch in Amsterdam. The teenager – then 15 years old – continued to smoke his e-cigarette despite requests from staff. When told to leave, he allegedly started throwing shopping baskets. Again and again he kept coming into the Jumbo smoking and became more and more aggressive.

‘Do you know who I am’

When he was eventually ejected with some pushing and pulling, he is said to have shouted things like ‘you don’t know who I am’, ‘I’ll be back with more people’ and ‘you’re getting bullets in your head’. He told mother Glennis the story that he would have been ‘beaten up’. Glennis himself admitted yesterday that the camera images show something completely different.

Yet she immediately believed her son at the time, became angry, warned an ex of hers and went to the Jumbo to get a story. That degenerated into a fight. Glennis, her son and five companions attacked some Jumbo employees. Justice already demanded community service and in some cases suspended prison sentences against the singer and four other adult suspects.

The judge will rule on November 9 in the cases of Glennis Grace and the other four adult suspects and November 10 in the case of the two minors.