Appeal 'Mallorca case'The Public Prosecution Service (OM) believes that only Sanil B. can be proven guilty of manslaughter of Carlo Heuvelman during a night full of violence in Mallorca in July 2021. He has been sentenced to another 10 years in prison. The other suspects also heard demands for prison sentences, but the justice department no longer has to go to jail.
Victor Schildkamp
Latest update:
13-12-23, 5:00 PM
