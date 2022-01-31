Nobian does not dispute that there have been oil spills. In 2016, the salt extraction company itself reported a contamination with diesel oil, which had occurred in Enschede. Shortly afterwards, the State Supervision of Mines (SodM) filed a report, because the former AkzoNobel Salt would have known about the leakage in 2015 and had failed to take appropriate measures.

On Monday, during the court hearing in Zwolle, it turned out that the Functional Public Prosecutor’s Office – a special department of the Public Prosecution Service – has conducted an investigation under the name ‘Muizenoor’ for more than five years. It now appears that the charges against Nobian also focus on ‘deliberately failing to take measures to prevent leakages’ between 2008 and 2015. In addition, Nobian wrongly failed to prepare safety reports for the use of diesel in salt extraction and in the storage of diesel in two salt caverns under the Marssteden industrial estate near Enschede.