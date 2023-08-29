The public prosecutor is demanding 12 years in prison against a Pakistani former cricketer who put a cash prize on Geert Wilders’ head. “Latif has tried to persuade other people to kill Wilders. His words have a lot of impact in Pakistan. That deserves a severe punishment.” Wilders himself told the court about the impact of the threats. “My freedom of speech is the only freedom I have left.”

