The case of alleged gang rape and murder in Hathras news has now taken a completely political color. Its hallmark can be seen from the influx of leaders in Hathras and surrounding areas. It is heard echoing from Candle March in Chennai, 2000 km from Hathras. On Monday, the Women’s Unit of DMK (News) took out a candle march towards the Raj Bhavan demanding justice for the Hathras victim. Kanimoi is the head of this branch.

On Monday, the DMK women’s unit took out a candle march on the streets of Chennai to protest against the Hathras incident. DMK MP Kanimozhi was leading it. However, along the way, the police took Kanimozhi and several other activists into custody. Watch the video-



DMK Chief Stalin said, the question mark on the safety of Dalits in UP

DMK President M.K. Stalin alleged that Uttar Pradesh remains a question mark on the safety of minorities, women and Dalits. He said that the media is also feeling the lack of security. It is the job of the central government to deal with this situation and protect everyone.



Stalin said, Uttar Pradesh government apologized to Rahul Gandhi

When Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were prevented from going to Hathras, Stalin said, “The Uttar Pradesh government should rectify its mistakes and ensure that women can get justice.” Stalin said, “The government should publicly apologize to Rahul Gandhi and the central government should issue guidelines to the Uttar Pradesh government in this regard.”

(With inputs from language)