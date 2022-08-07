The Justice decreed the temporary arrest of 30 days of the military policeman who killed the jiu-jitsu fighter Leandro Pereira do Nascimento Lo, shot in the early hours of this Sunday (07.Aug.2022). He was taken to hospital in serious condition. Athletes and entities of the modality mourned the death.

The Civil Police of São Paulo had requested the preventive detention of the officer. Authorities are still looking for the location of the shooter.

The policeman was off duty and shot the fighter in a club in the south of São Paulo. The case was registered as an attempted murder by the 16th Police District (Vila Clementino), which launched an investigation into the crime. The Military Police opened an administrative investigation against the policeman. The corporation also assists in searches.

Lo was taken to Arthur Saboya Municipal Hospital. The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo reported that the athlete’s family did not authorize the disclosure of information.

According to the SSP (Secretariat of Public Security) of São Paulo, witnesses reported that there was an argument between the 2 and the policeman shot the victim.

“The Military Police regrets what happened. The institution has instituted an administrative investigation and collaborates with the searches to locate the author”says the note from the secretary.

In your profile on instagramthe Brazilian Sports Jiu-jitsu Confederation mourned the death of the athlete.

“The idol of a sport, Leandro Lo leaves us in the spotlight! CBJJE pays tribute and reverence to those who helped and inspire so many people to wear the kimono around the world. His name is on the list of benefactors of our entity.”



Reproduction / Social Networks A reference in the sport, Lo has world titles in jiu-jitsu and had a black belt in the modality.