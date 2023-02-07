The judge understood that the delay in scheduling the trial was due to “successive appeals against the sentence”

The 4th Criminal Court of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice denied the defense’s appeal and maintained the preventive arrests of retired Military Police sergeant Ronnie Lessa and former military police officer Élcio Queiroz, accused of the death of councilwoman Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes , on March 14, 2018, in the Estácio neighborhood, in the central region of Rio de Janeiro.

In the car there was also one of Marielle’s assistants, who left unharmed, without being hit by any shots. The councilwoman was shot 4 times in the head and the driver 3 times. The weapon used in the crime was a German-made HK MP5 submachine gun.

Judge Gustavo Gomes Kalil accepted the request of the state Public Prosecutor’s Office, which opposed the request of Lessa and Queiroz’s defense lawyers. They alleged excessive time to schedule the trial. However, the magistrate understood that the delay was due to “to the successive appeals against the indictment”.

On November 20, 2022, the magistrate had already denied a request by the defense of the defendants for the same argument, saying that the successive defense appeals were the cause of the delay in concluding the process.

