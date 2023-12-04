Home page politics

The President of Brazil: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

“Will he be arrested if he comes? “It can be, it can’t be”: Brazilian President Lula da Silva gives no security guarantee for Russian President Putin at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Berlin – Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva does not want to give Russian head of state Vladimir Putin a security guarantee for next year’s G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Whether Putin is arrested in Brazil on the basis of the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in Ukraine is not within his sphere of competence, Lula said at the German-Brazilian government consultations in Berlin. “Will he be arrested if he comes? May be, may not be. The judiciary will decide that,” Lula said. In contrast to Russia and the USA, Brazil is a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Lula, along with numerous ministers from both countries, met in Berlin on Monday for the first German-Brazilian government consultations in more than eight years. According to the federal government, this concerned bilateral economic and financial policy issues, green transformation and the topics of energy, climate, environmental development, nutrition as well as foreign and defense policy. The meeting is also important for Berlin because Brazil took over the chairmanship of the G20 round of leading economic powers on December 1st. dpa