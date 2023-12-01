Crosetto, the magistrates must be third parties

“I’m opening up a topic that we need to discuss sooner or later: this clash between politics and the judiciary will have to end. I have found some magistrates – I heard representatives of Area – who see the government as an attack on the judiciary, almost as if it doesn’t want it to work. C ‘there are those who said that the role of the judiciary must be to rebalance the popular will. But whoever has responsibility must be third: think if this sentence had been uttered by a general or a prefect”. This was said by the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, responding to a question in the Chamber after the interview with the Corriere in which he had spoken of “judicial opposition” to the government by sections of the judiciary.

Justice: Crosetto, an ad personam firing squad against me

“In recent days I have seen an ad personam firing squad against me: broadcasts, insults, malicious interpretations of my words.”

Justice: Crosetto “I’m not afraid, I’ve never been touched by anything”

“I am 60 years old and I have never been touched by anything. I am not afraid of anything, I raised this issue because it is essential that Parliament talks about it, precisely to protect the judiciary”.

Crosetto, those who said my words were serious were absent in the Chamber

In the courtroom “there were few people. I thank Schlein and Conte for their presence. They showed that their attention was real, I was sorry that so many of those who had said in recent days that it was serious were not there this morning”.

Crosetto, trust in magistrates but very serious interventions

“I am deeply struck by the attempt to mystify my words. I didn’t say that to me they tell of secret meetings, of conspiracies. I read some public interventions that I consider very serious on the question of justice. I have total faith in the judiciary but I know how to discern, I’m referring to some public things I’ve heard in which someone talked about a judiciary that must have “a physiological anti-majoritarian function to protect rights”.

Justice: Crosetto, I will never attack the robes

“I have not attacked and will never attack the judiciary.”

Justice: Crosetto, I don’t consider my sentences serious

“I have no problem discussing sentences that I don’t find serious.”

Conte, Crosetto lacks culture of the institutions

“From Minister Crosetto we only heard conspiracy theories and victimism”,” he expressed a reasoning that worries me because it denounces a lacking culture of the institutions, putting on the same level General Vannacci, whose role is subservient to the executive, and the judges who enjoy autonomy and independence”. This was said by the leader of the M5s Giuseppe Conte, speaking outside Montecitorio. “He complained about an ad personam firing squad after giving that interview” on justice “but here ad personam are only train stops for ministers and the privileges of a political class that seems to take us back to the past.”

Judiciary, urgent information from Defense Minister Guido Crosetto to the Chamber

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto is in the Chamber where he will shortly respond to the question presented by Benedetto Della Vedova after his words on the “judicial opposition” in the interview with Corriere on Sunday. Also in Montecitorio were PD secretary Elly Schlein and M5s president Giuseppe Conte. Small interlude on the Transatlantic between the minister and the former prime minister. “Someone had bet that I wouldn’t come, right?”, Conte joked, after someone had hypothesized that he would be absent given the early hour. “I knew you would come”, Crosetto replied. “Well, it’s important to know your opponent,” Conte joked before entering the courtroom. Only about thirty deputies were present.

JUSTICE: CURTAIN CROSETTO-DELLA VEDOVA, “THEY ALL WOKE UP EARLY BECAUSE OF ‘YOUR FAULT'”

Curtain at Montecitorio between Guido Crosetto and Benedetto della Vedova before the Minister of Defense responds in the Chamber to +Europa’s question on his interview with “Corriere della Sera” where he launched the judicial alarm for the Meloni government. “Everyone is complaining about waking up early this morning and I said: ‘take it out on Della Vedova'”, jokes Crosetto speaking with the representative of +Europa in Transatlantico, in the Chamber. “If it had been up to me, they could have put the session later…”, Della Vedova replies with a smile.

LISTEN TO CROSETTO’S WORDS

Justice: Braga, Crosetto is not enough here today, we need debate

“Last night we learned that Minister Crosetto would intervene to respond to a question from a group. In the group leaders’ conference all the oppositions had asked for information on his words on the judiciary, in an unusual way we see that today the minister is here to respond to an interpellation, we do not consider it exhaustive of the request for information and we reiterate the request for information because on words of this nature and gravity we can carry out a debate and do so in full transparency by informing citizens”. The PD group leader of the Chamber Chiara Braga said this at the beginning of the session in Montecitorio.

Crosetto, I reply on justice, it’s strange that the Pd contests

“I am surprised by the intervention of the PD group leader Chiara Braga: I expected everything except for someone to challenge a minister who responds to a question. Since the day after the interview I had indicated my willingness to report to Copasir, to the Antimafia, to the Chamber. I was asked to replace my briefing on the Middle East with one on justice and I said no to that, explaining that if we want we can do one in addition. This was the quickest way to come to this Chamber, I’m sorry that this has irritated someone. I came to respond feverish with a fever of 39 degrees out of respect for Parliament…”. The Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, said this in the Chamber, replying to MP Braga.

JUSTICE: M5S TO CROSETTO, ‘IF YOU KNOW OF A CONSPIRACY TOGHE GO TO THE PROSECUTOR’

“Minister Crosetto must have misunderstood, for what he said, an interpellation is not enough, we need information that allows discussion and debate. In any case, we renew our invitation to you: if you know of forces in the judiciary conspiring against the government, go to the prosecutor’s office.” Thus in the Chamber Francesco Silvestri, group leader in the M5S Chamber, addressing the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto.

