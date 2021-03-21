The plans to return to politics Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez de la Torre, former president of the PRI in Mexico City, have come across an arrest warrant issued by a judge for his alleged participation in a prostitution ring. Gutiérrez is a fugitive, without justice finding his whereabouts. The so-called Prince of Garbage aspired to a candidacy for local deputy for the old Institutional Revolutionary Party, a body in which he still has great influence despite being separated in 2014, when a journalistic investigation revealed that Gutiérrez hired as hostesses with public money to women that forced them to sleep with him.

The good fortune of the prince turned into a nightmare for him and his close circle when in April 2014 the morning radio show that journalist Carmen Aristegui He was directing at the time on the MVS network, and revealed that Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez de la Torre had hired a group of hostesses with public money, with whom he had sexual relations. They were women between 18 and 32 years old who were recruited by newspaper advertisements requesting “female personnel to work in government offices, with hours available.” The media revealed that they were offered a pay of 11,000 pesos, about $ 550 at the current exchange rate. The women were forced to treat the politician in a special way, “always with a kiss, as if they had been friends for a long time” and to have oral or vaginal sex with Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez, according to the journalistic investigation.

At the time, Gutiérrez denied the accusation and in statements to the media said that “it is an invention that they made for about 12 years. First it was the newspaper Reform and then you, “said the PRI. “It is false of all falsehood,” he added. In 2003, Reform made the first complaint against Gutiérrez, with a report in which it is affirmed that the PRI was accompanied by hostesses, to whom he offered to improve their remuneration in exchange for prostitution.

That first indication did not prosper in the Mexican justice system, a country where impunity marks the step: Mexico is among the 10 countries with the highest levels of impunity of the 69 analyzed by the Global Impunity Index in 2020. But the scandal revealed by the Aristegui’s team has had an echo in the courts and in early March, a judge ordered the arrest of Gutiérrez de la Torre, almost seven years after the plot was revealed. The politician has been accused of the crimes of human trafficking in the form of aggravated sexual exploitation, misleading advertising and criminal association. Along with Gutiérrez de la Torre, arrest warrants have been issued against four other alleged collaborators. The Prosecutor’s Office has also requested the freezing of the defendants’ bank accounts.

At the time, the PRI, which in the time of President Enrique Peña Nieto wanted to show a face of renewal, withdrew the politician from his position as president of the party in what was then the Federal District and in a statement demanded “the authorities of the The Federal District Attorney General’s Office a prompt and exhaustive investigation to clarify alleged criminal conduct ”. The party affirmed that “the national leadership of the PRI ratifies its commitment to legality, and condemns any conduct that threatens the freedom and dignity of the people.” Seven years later, however, local media reported that Gutiérrez intended to return to political life at the hands of the old party, aspiring to a candidacy as a local deputy in Mexico City, despite the fact that PRI militants in the capital had demanded that he the leadership of the party a renewal of the leadership in the city.

Despite his fall from grace within the party, Gutiérrez de la Torre maintained great power and influence in the capital, thanks to compromises with his allies. He is the son of Rafael Gutiérrez Moreno, who in the 1960s amassed a huge fortune by taking control of the capital’s garbage collectors, which earned him the nickname King of Garbage. In Mexico at the time it was rumored that he was a financier of the PRI, who in exchange for his generosity made him a federal deputy in 1979. Gutiérrez Moreno, who presumed to have had 56 children, was murdered by three bullets by a hit man paid for by his partner, Martha García. “He was a degenerate, gangster and rapist,” alleged the woman when accused of the murder.

The son soon followed in his father’s footsteps and entered the PRI at age 14, where, thanks to the influence of his father, he managed to forge a career that led him to the powerful position of party president in the capital, one of the main political places in the country. , ruled by the left since 1997. Life smiled at the Prince, who emerged unscathed from the scandals that the press was accumulating against him, until Peña Nieto’s renewal plans dealt him a politically fatal blow, which woke up in he a great animosity against the ex-president. Since he was removed from the party, Gutiérrez de la Torre had kept a low profile, undoubtedly attentive to the investigations that the capital’s prosecutor’s office was carrying out against him. As the process progressed slowly, last year he decided to launch a challenge when seeking the candidacy for a deputation, but his plans are truncated by the arrest warrant against him. The shadow of sexual exploitation, which has haunted him for two decades, is now taking the toll on the powerful PRI chief.

