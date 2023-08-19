Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/18/2023 – 21:03

The Justice of the Federal District condemned this Friday (18) another accused of participating in the attempted explosion of a bomb near Brasília International Airport, on Christmas Eve 2022.

According to the sentence, Wellington Macedo de Souza was sentenced to 6 years in prison in a closed regime. He was accused of exposing the physical integrity of the population through the use of an explosive, which was placed next to a tank truck that was parked on the outskirts of the airport. Wellington is on the run from justice.

In May, two others accused of participating in the attempted explosion were convicted. Justice sentenced businessman George Washington de Oliveira Sousa to 9 years and 4 months in prison. Alan Diego dos Santos Rodrigues was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months. The conducts involve the crimes of explosion, causing fire and possession of a firearm without authorization.

According to the judge in the case, before the attempted explosion, the two accused met in the camp set up by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro in front of the Army barracks in Brasília.

