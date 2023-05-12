Those involved met at the camp set up by supporters of former President Bolsonaro in front of the Army HQ

The Justice of the Federal District condemned this Thursday (11.May.2023) 2 accused of participating in the attempted explosion of a bomb near Brasília International Airport on Christmas Eve 2022. With the decision, they will remain in prison. The convictions took place in the 1st instance, and appeals are up to them.

In the sentence, judge Osvaldo Tovani sentenced businessman George Washington de Oliveira Sousa to 9 years and 4 months in prison. Alan Diego dos Santos Rodrigues was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months. The conducts involve the crimes of explosion, causing fire and possession of a firearm without authorization.

In the decision, the magistrate understood that George Washington premeditated the crime and stated that the 2 accused met in the camp set up by supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in front of the Army headquarters in Brasilia.

“The accused and the co-defendant met in Brasília, in the camp set up in front of the Army HQ. Apparently, the explosive emulsions came from Pará, at the request of the accused, who carried out research on the internet on how to assemble the artifact and carried out the assembly”wrote the judge.

In the case of Alan Diego, the decision states that he was responsible for triggering the bomb, which was not detonated due to an error in the assembly of the device. “Accordingly, the explosive emulsions came from Pará, at the request of the co-defendant [George], which, after assembly, delivered the explosive device to the accused [Alan]who, in turn, undertook an important task (placement of the artifact in the chosen location)”concluded the magistrate.

In the same sentence, the judge decided to maintain the arrest of the accused to preserve public order. “There is no new fact that justifies the revocation of the prison decree. The circumstances of the facts indicate concrete danger, also present, the need to preserve public order, I maintain the preventive detention of both accused “.

The lawsuit against the third party involved in the case, Wellington Macedo de Souza, was dismembered and was not judged by the judge.

With information from Brazil Agency.