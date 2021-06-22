Glovo managers did not violate the freedom of association of their workers when they held a series of meetings with them in November 2020, at which time the Supreme Court had already ruled in favor of the labor force of their distributors. This has been decreed this Tuesday by the social court of the National Court, which has dismissed the appeal filed by the UGT, in which it accused the company of having acted in an “anti-union” manner.

The union assured that during these meetings, which took place on November 19 and 20 by videoconference, Glovo’s co-founder, Sacha Michaud, and the firm’s head of public affairs, Miguel Ferrer, in the presence of 400 distributors, had held “Pejorative references from the unions” and had promoted their employees to associate as freelancers, which they considered an “act of anti-union interference.” However, the National High Court, whose ruling contains the full content of both meetings and to which EL PÁIS has had access, considers that in them “it is not inferred that the employer intervened with an anti-union will and less with the intention of harming UGT ”.

In addition, he assures that “the objective of the meetings was not for the distributors to join a union promoted by the employer, nor to revile the plaintiff UGT as such an organization in defense of the workers, nor to threaten the distributors if they signified in favor of the contractual labor relationship or their affiliation to UGT, but to try to convince them that maintaining a self-employed relationship with the platform was more beneficial than an employment relationship ”. For this reason, it considers that “no action qualifying as anti-union” is appreciated.

The Hearing also explains in its ruling that “no legal norm prevents an employer from meeting with their employees”, that they decided to connect voluntarily, and that there is no norm that prevents these meetings from having the expression of their criteria as their objective. “The call for the meetings that Glovo holds on November 19 and 20 with its distributors find legal shelter in the right of assembly, article 21.1 of the Constitution, and what was dealt with in article 20.1,” confirms the ruling .

Salaried and not false self-employed

On November 23, 2020, the Supreme Court dealt a blow to delivery companies such as Glovo by considering that the delivery men, known as ridersThey are salaried and not self-employed, a condition in which they have been carrying out their activity. “The relationship between a dealer (rider) and the Glovo company has a labor nature ”, said the informative note issued by the Supreme.

Covered in this resolution, the Council of Ministers approved on May 11 what would be called the law of riders, with which it was ensured that the distributors of digital platforms will be considered de facto as wage earners and not false self-employed. This law came forward after six months of negotiations between the Government, the unions (UGT and CC OO) and the employers (CEOE and Cepyme).

In addition to the recognition of employees, another of the most important aspects of the riders It is the obligation for all companies to make their employees aware of the mathematical formula of the algorithms they use to coordinate labor relations.