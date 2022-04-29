The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) has declared the sentence of disqualification imposed in December 2019 on former Catalan president Quim Torra to have been liquidated, who is still awaiting a sentence for his second trial for refusing to remove yellow ties from the balcony of the Generalitat. In two cases, the civil and criminal chamber of the Catalan high court agrees on Torra’s definitive discharge, after verifying that he has served the sentence of a year and a half of disqualification from holding public office and that he has paid the 30,000-euro fine imposed on him. imposed for a crime of disobedience.

More information

To settle Torra’s sentence, the TSJC has also verified that the income he has received while he has been disabled corresponds to his pension as former president of the Generalitat, remuneration that the sentence did not prevent him from receiving. The former president is awaiting the sentencing of his second trial for disobedience for refusing to remove a banner in support of imprisoned politicians with a yellow ribbon from the facade of the Palau de la Generalitat, a hearing held last March at the that Torra did not come.

Shortly before the start of the trial, held in a criminal court in Barcelona given that the former president no longer held the status of appraised, Torra published a video on his Twitter account to admit that he disobeyed and that he would not lend himself to participating in a “farce”, after which he was tried in absentia, which is possible in the case of minor sentences. In this second case, the Prosecutor’s Office asks for a year and eight months of disqualification -in addition to a 30,000 euro fine- for ignoring an order from the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia that forced him to remove from the Generalitat a banner with a yellow ribbon of support for prisoners process

