Cristina Cifuentes, upon her departure from court last January in Madrid. Chema Clares / GTRES

The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) has confirmed the acquittal of former regional president Cristina Cifuentes in the master’s case, against the request of the Prosecutor’s Office for the trial to be repeated. The high court also reduces to one year in jail the sentence imposed on the one who was director of the controversial course at the Rey Juan Carlos University of Madrid (URJC), Cecilia Rosado, for a crime of documentary falsification, and two that of the advisor of the former president of Madrid María Teresa Feito.

The judgment of the Civil and Criminal Chamber, released this Monday by the TSJM, understands that the sentencing court “did not incur a deficit of motivation nor is its speech irrational nor does it omit reasoning on any relevant evidence,” as indicated by the Prosecutor’s Office . The court maintains that “the sentence succinctly explains the reasons that encourage the acquittal” of Cifuentes.

Last February, the Madrid Court exonerated Cifuentes of the crime of documentary falsification of which he had been accused by the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office for inducing the falsification of the certificate of the Master’s Thesis (TFM) of the postgraduate course that he attended in 2012.

Now, the High Court has reduced Cecilia Rosado’s sentence as the author of a crime of falsification in an official document, to a penalty of one year in prison, compared to the year and six months in prison to which Section Fifteen of the Hearing sentenced her Provincial of Madrid. For her part, Cifuentes collaborator María Teresa Feito sees her sentence reduced from the initial three years in prison to two years in prison as an inducer of a crime of documentary falsification.