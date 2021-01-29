Headquarters of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia, in Barcelona. Consuelo Bautista

Justice has ended this Friday with the uncertainty about the date of the Catalan regional elections. The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) has confirmed that the elections will take place on February 14 by admitting an appeal against the decree of the Catalan Government that postponed the vote to May 30 due to the coronavirus. The court has advanced the ruling, but not the full sentence, which will be made known to the parties next Monday.

The court had provisionally suspended the Generalitat decree that postponed the elections. However, the final statement was missing, which arrived this Friday, coinciding with the start of the electoral campaign. The Fifth Section of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber had been given as the deadline to decide until February 8. But the “procedural good faith” of the parties has made it possible to dispose of all the briefs ahead of time and to pronounce in advance.

The court’s decision is not final and can still be appealed to the Supreme Court. But in that case, the TSJC recalls that the appeal “would not be suspensive from the execution of the decision adopted,” and the elections would also be held on February 14. The press release also indicates that the sentence “will make express mention” of that procedural good faith of the parties to “reach a resolution in the shortest time.”

An individual and several political formations appealed to the TSJC the decree to postpone the elections. The magistrates accepted the precautionary suspension to preserve the possibility of maintaining the convocation in February, so the electoral process continued, with the start of the campaign this Friday. On January 22, the TSJC announced the reasons for the precautionary suspension. He then argued that they should be held on February 14 for his “public interest” and not fall into the “provisional”. And he added that neither the state of alarm nor the restrictions to contain the coronavirus prevented its celebration “with guarantees.”

The decision of the court on January 22, which had a private vote in favor of delaying the elections, did open the door to postponement of the elections in the event that there was a worsening of the epidemiological situation or an increase in the restrictions. He was referring to “substantial changes” until the day of the elections that could “justify another decision of the competent authorities.” Something that has not happened.

Finally, in court the argument that the postponement decree was provisionally suspended has prevailed: delaying voting without a new clear date leads to a “prolonged period of provisionality” that “affects the normal functioning of democratic institutions.” And they made express reference to a moment of “institutional precariousness” in the Generalitat, without a president after Quim Torra was disqualified and with Parliament dissolved.