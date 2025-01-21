Justice confirms Alvise’s sentence of 5,000 euros for defaming Carmena

The Provincial Court of Madrid has confirmed that MEP Luis ‘Alvise’ Pérez must compensate the former mayor of Madrid, Manuela Carmena, with 5,000 euros for inventing in 2020 that he had received a respirator at home when this medical material was scarce in hospitals. The judges confirm that he did not verify this information before writing it before thousands of followers of his Twitter account in a context, the first weeks of the pandemic, “when the population was dying and the lack of respirators was evident.” The sentence also reveals that Alvise refused to be notified of the existence of this procedure: “He voluntarily placed himself in a situation of incommunicado.”

The civil judges have studied a message spread by the ultra agitator on the last day of March 2020. “Do you know which 76-year-old former mayor has received a personal respirator from the company ”VitalAire” at home to avoid going to a hospital? Public Hospital and queue like the rest of Spaniards? I’ll give you a clue: neither La Sexta nor any left-wing media will report on it,” said the message, accompanied by a photo of a respirator.

Carmena denied having received that respirator and took Alvise to court. In the first instance, it was the 59th court of Madrid that understood that it should compensate the former mayor of the capital with 5,000 euros: “The author of the information did not verify it sufficiently. The required diligence was not displayed when publishing information provided by undisclosed sources without sufficiently verifying the veracity of the events narrated.” The current MEP, said that sentence then, “is not an information professional” but is “active on social networks and has a large number of followers who would have had access to said information which, if false, would undoubtedly affect the honor of the plaintiff.”

The Provincial Court has rejected the appeal of the leader of ‘Se Acabó La Fiesta’, who can still appeal to the Supreme Court. Alvise has not been able to prove that he compared this information with any “objective source” and taking into account “the scandalous nature of the news if it had been true” it is a publication that “constitutes an affront to the honor” of Manuela Carmena. A defamation published in the first weeks of the pandemic: “The population was dying, the ICUs were overloaded and the lack of respirators and masks was evident,” highlights the Court.

The ruling also rejects another of Alvise’s traditional allegations that have been successful in other judicial processes: that the proceedings opened against him for his tweets and statements have not been notified to him correctly. In this case, the judges explain the reality: a solicitor came to the door of his house, spoke with him and Alvise refused to collect the court’s communications. “He voluntarily placed himself in a situation of incommunicado detention,” say the judges.

The resolution reports that a prosecutor appeared at the ultra agitator’s home in Madrid on two consecutive days. The first one managed to talk to him through the phone and he hung up after asking for everything to be sent to him by email. He also did not subsequently open the door when he rang the doorbell. The attorney returned a day later and found Alvise: “He refuses to receive the copy of the resolution, or does not want to sign the document accrediting delivery,” he explained. “It is fully proven that the defendant prevented, with his refusal, the reception of the summons document and its being carried out,” the Madrid Court now adds.

Several pending cases

Alvise has already been convicted on several occasions by civil law for defaming politicians and journalists through his accounts on various social networks, Twitter or Telegram, where he has had hundreds of thousands of followers for years. The Supreme Court handed down its first final sentence, forced to compensate Ana Pastor with 7,000 euros for disseminating private photos without her consent. Currently he is also exposed to several criminal proceedings before the second chamber of the court due to his capacity as a MEP.

The main case has recently been referred by the National Court. The judges have yet to decide whether to charge the European parliamentarian with collecting 100,000 euros in cash from a businessman in the cryptocurrency sector who, as elDiario.es exclusively revealed, promised to legislate in his favor in the last European elections.

Various cases are piling up in the registry of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court awaiting the opening of proceedings: from investigations for defaming a PSOE deputy to an accusation by the Police for his role in the November 2023 riots against to the PSOE headquarters passing by a Seville judge who accuses the agitator of threats.