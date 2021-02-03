The Administrative Court of Paris decided to rule against the French state in what is known as ‘the case of the century’. In an unprecedented decision, the justice found that France committed a “fault” by not keeping its commitments in the fight against the greenhouse effect.

They were two years of struggle that ended this Wednesday, February 3 with a historic victory. The Administrative Court of Paris condemned the French State for climate inaction. It is the first time that this type of judicial decision has been given, thus recognizing “the existence of an ecological prejudice related to climate change”.

It all started in March 2018, when four NGO environmental defenders (Greenpeace, Oxfam, Notre affaire à nous and the Nicolas Hulot Foundation) sued the State for not taking measures “strong and effective enough to fight climate change.” The initiative had the support of 2.3 million French citizens, demonstrating that citizens are increasingly interested in these issues.

Justice considers that the State’s inaction is illegal

Clémentine Baldon, a lawyer for the Nicolas Hulot Foundation, told the newspaper ‘Le Monde’ that the court’s decision is “revolutionary” since it recognizes the “responsibility of the State” in the climate crisis and considers its “inaction” as “illegal. “.

Two years ago, when it all started, few believed that this was the result, Cecile Dufflot, director of Oxfam France and former Minister of Ecology, said on her Twitter account. Dufflot added that they will “continue working to ensure that action orders are issued and public policies are finally up to par.”

Qd toute cette histoire a commencé il ya 2 ans peu croyaient à cette issue. Nous and sommes et ce n’est qu’une étape, nous allons continue de travailler to obtain injunctions to agir so that ENFIN the politiques you publish soient à la hauteur. #Laffairedusiecle pic.twitter.com/tA5fAWVx7l – Cécile Duflot (@CecileDuflot) February 3, 2021

The four organizations consider that, although France committed itself under the Paris Agreement in 2015 to fight against global warming through various laws and to set targets to reduce carbon emissions (40% less by 2030), in reality it never it respected those commitments.

France is far from meeting climate goals

For its part, the State denied all the accusations. In his favor, he mentioned the energy-climate law of 2019 that “reinforces the climate objectives”, which are carbon neutrality by 2050 and the reduction of greenhouse gases by 2030.

However, the evidence contradicts the arguments of the French State. In fact, in July 2020, the High Council for Climate (HCC, for its acronym in French) warned the government in its annual report that the reduction of greenhouse gases was not being enough.

Corinne Le Quéré, president of the council made up of 13 independent experts, told the newspaper ‘Le Monde’ last July that although there has been a mobilization of public powers, this “It does not translate into structural progress in terms of the rate of reduction in emissions.”

Now the French state will have to pay a symbolic euro to the four associations for non-material damage. Nevertheless, what is important as explained by Cécilia Rinaudo, spokesperson for Notre affaire à nous a ‘l’Humanité, is that justice ruled that there is a causal link between state inaction and the impact of climate change on society.

In addition to the ruling, the court is given a period of two months to determine what measures it will order the State to repair the prejudice caused or prevent it from worsening.