Justice condemns the agitator Ultra Cristina continued to defame to the airline plus ultra

The Provincial Court of Madrid has confirmed that the agitator Ultra Cristina continued committed a crime of serious insults by accusing the airline Plus Ultra, among other falsehoods, to bleach money from drug trafficking. “It is an inveraces, injurious, infamous and vexatatory fact,” says the judges for the statements he made both on his Twitter account and in the Alarm State program. I followed another criminal sentence for humiliating a minor victim of a violation and civil by defame the former minister José Luis Ábalos.

Therapeutic internment and harass

Seguí, one of the founders of Vox in Valencia and collaborator of the media on the extreme right, wrote these messages on a Twitter thread in October 2021. That year the government had rescued the airline Plus Ultra with more than 50 million euros and continued wrote various messages linking the company and its rescue with the drug trafficking routes. A day later he developed his theories in Javier Negre’s alarm state: “It would be used to make illicit transport and bleach drug trafficking operations of a Guinea-Bissau general searched by the DEA.”

The airline rescued by the Government during the pandemic led to the Courts by criminal proceedings and was judged on Julián Camarillo Street in Madrid. Throughout the process he claimed that he had expressed data that journalists and media had previously published but the judges conclude that he did not make the slightest verification and that he incurred a crime of serious insults with advertising.

The Provincial Court of Madrid, as Eldiario.es has been able to verify, has rejected the appeal of the Ultra agitator and author of several books against feminism, confirming its conviction: a fine of 1,800 euros and the obligation to publish and disseminate its conviction. You must do it in assimilable terms to those used to disseminate “the injurious information”: its Twitter channel, today X, and the Javier Negre channel on YouTube.

“The information has not been contrasted”

Throughout the process, the communicator tried to demonstrate that she had been based on journalistic publications and even called to testify several journalists who claimed to have taken information to write these tweets and make those statements in the Negre channel. “These are disseminated information without the minimum contrast proceedings according to professional guidelines and without any proof of their veracity, that is, with knowledge of their falsehood, and therefore with direct intent,” says the sentence.

The statements of the journalists who passed through the court, adds the hearing, “in no way corroborate the version of the defendant, on the contrary.” The evidence with which he intended to be expedited that his statements “were not even contrasted by private instruments.” He did not even consulted “flight trackers” to verify that what he said was false. The media publications on which he claimed to have been based, add the judges, “are considerably far from that published by the defendant.”

The sentence concludes that these messages in which he linked Plus Ultra with the money laundering of drug trafficking money placing the airline as part of a criminal network “is an inveraces, unequivocally injurious, infamous and vexatious that causes an obvious discredit to the complainant entity.”

The rescue of 53 million euros to the airline Plus Ultra by the Government was investigated for months by a Court of Madrid after several complaints of PP, Vox and Clean hands, it causes archived by not finding indications of crime or in the rescue or in the action of the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI). At present, a National Court Court and the Anti -Corruption Prosecutor investigate whether part of that money had ended up in the hands of entrepreneurs accused of using it for purposes outside the airline.