Banner with a message asking for freedom for Juan Requesens at the Federal Legislative Palace of Venezuela in Caracas

Former Venezuelan deputy Juan Requesens, an opponent of Nicolás Maduro and who was already in custody, was sentenced to eight years in prison for the crime of conspiracy for involvement in an alleged attack on the dictator in Caracas in August 2018.

The information was disclosed on Twitter by Requesens’ lawyer, Joel García, who denounced arbitrariness in the process. “The Public Ministry was unable to prove Juan Requesens’ responsibility in any of the seven crimes for which he was accused. The judge has no way of convicting him and he should have been acquitted, but our Justice is hijacked,” he criticized.

During a military parade four years ago, two drones exploded. Seven national guards were injured, but Maduro was not injured.

Human rights lawyer Tamara Suju reported that another 14 defendants, both civilian and military, were also sentenced to prison terms ranging from five to 30 years.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó, considered the de facto president of Venezuela by Brazil, the United States and other countries, pointed out on Twitter that the trial was political in nature.

“Juan Requesens is a deputy of the National Assembly, defender of democracy, friend, father, son and a Venezuelan who will never give up his convictions. The dictatorship kidnapped him and kept him deprived of his freedom as a mechanism for the persecution of an entire society that resists,” he wrote.