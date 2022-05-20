Engineer Renato Scheidemantel said that a woman had handed a knife to Adélio Bispo, the author of the attack.

The 27th Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro sentenced engineer Renato Henrique Scheidemantel to 10 months in prison on Wednesday (May 18, 2022) for publishing false information about the alleged involvement of a woman in the stabbing that hit the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), when he was still a candidate for the 2018 elections. intact (226 KB).

Shortly after the attack, Scheidemantel published a publication that showed a photo of Lívia Gomes Terra and claimed that the woman, from Juiz de Fora (MG), had given the knife to Adélio Bispo, the author of the attack.

Judge Flávio Itabaiana was responsible for convicting the engineer for slander last Wednesday (May 18, 2022). Itabaiana also acted in the case of “cracks”involving the president’s son, deputy Flávio Bolsonaro (PL).

In the document, the judge highlights the “offensive character of the post” Scheidemantel, who claimed to have had his Facebook hacked. However, he continued to post daily after the incident.

The engineer was even cited in an attempt to reconcile during the process, but he did not appear.

In a statement to the police, Lívia Gomes Terra said that she started to be offended on social networks and that she even received death threats.

ADÉLIO CASE

Bolsonaro was stabbed during election engagements in Juiz de Fora (MG), on September 6, 2018. The author, Adelio Bispo de Oliveirawas caught red-handed.

The investigation that investigates the case was reopened by the PF (Federal Police) at the end of November. A new delegate will take over the investigation to find out if Adélio Bispo de Oliveira had help or received orders from other people. The first 2 inquiries concluded that he acted alone.

Encouraged by the president himself, supporters talk about the existence of a possible mastermind, and associate the attack with members of the left.