In the “Forum”, Bruno Torturra said that the newborn was the daughter of the former president; the DF Court set compensation at R$55,000

THE Federal District Court condemned this Monday (16.Sep.2024) journalists Bruno Torturra and Ricardo Noblat for insinuating that the councilor’s daughter Carlos Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) would belong to his father, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The Poder360 had access to the decision of the case, which is being processed confidentially. An appeal is possible.

Torturra made the statement on February 1, 2024 on a program on TV Forumfrom the magazine Forum. “I’m sure Carluxo’s daughter is Jair’s, guys. The daughter is not Carluxo’s.”he said.

Journalist Ricardo Noblat published an excerpt of the statement in X (currently suspended in Brazil). According to judge Fernando Mello Batista, the publications had “the clear purpose of expanding and corroborating false information”.

Carlos Bolsonaro’s daughter with the former director of the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) Martha Seillier He is 1 year and 5 months old. He was born on February 13, 2023 in Washington DC, in the United States, where the economist lived. According to the councilor, the child lives in Brasília.

The Court ruled that the magazine Forum and Bruno Torturra each pay R$20,000 to Seillier. Noblat, a columnist for the news portal Metropoliseswas ordered to pay R$15,000 to the former IDB director. The two must also pay the legal costs of the action.

The judge also ordered the report to be taken off the air and the video in which the journalist makes the statement to be suspended.

RELATIONSHIP WITH BOLSONARO

In July 2024, Carlos Bolsonaro used social media to complain about her father’s attitude towards his daughter Julia – 4th granddaughter of Jair Bolsonaro. He mocked the photo in which the former president holds the federal deputy’s baby Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), implying that he does not do the same with his daughter.

Nikolas Ferreira shared a photo in which Bolsonaro appears with Aurora Ferreira, the congressman’s daughter, on his lap.

“In the lap of the most beloved ex”, wrote Nikolas Ferreira. In the image, in addition to the congressman and the former president, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and Nikolas’ wife, Lívia Orletti, appear.

Carlos replied: “It’s cool that the guy did that to his daughter, but not to mine.”said the former president’s son in a comment on the publication. The councilman also published a photograph of the comment and shared it on X.

After the repercussion of the comment and justifications that his daughter would be living in the United States, Carlos returned to social media to state that, in fact, she lives in Brasilia. She also wrote that “Nikolas is a 10,000 person“.

WHAT THE ACCUSED SAY

THE Poder360 sought out lawyers Taynara Drummond, Beatriz Montani and Stella Bruna, who represent, respectively, Ricardo Noblat, Bruno Torturra and the magazine Forum, by telephone, to ask if you would like to comment on the decision of the DF Court. The text will be updated if a comment is sent to this digital newspaper.