In a video, Luciano Hang said that stores would close and everyone would be unemployed if Bolsonaro did not win the elections.

Havan, Luciano Hang’s retail chain, was ordered to pay compensation of R$30,000 for moral harassment of a former employee. The TRT-2 (Regional Labor Court of the 2nd region) understood that the entrepreneur coerced his employees to vote for the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2018 elections.

According to the decision, broadcast live on social media, “Luciano Hang addressed himself directly to his employees, with a view to inducing them to vote for his candidate, as otherwise his stores would be closed and everyone would lose their jobs.”.

Judge Ivani Contini Bramante classified the businessman’s conduct as “illegal and inadmissible, as it affronts the freedom to vote and morally harasses its employees with threats of dismissal”. Here’s the intact of the court case (453 KB).

Havan’s lawyers, on the other hand, claimed that Hang’s lives were made “randomly and there was no obligation to watch them or vote for their presidential candidate”.

Also according to the lawsuit, sales assistant Lilian de Casso Lomgobardi, who sued the chain of stores, was persecuted by a superior. She reported verbal teasing and even scratching. She said she was fired after filing a police report against the attacker.

Hang’s defense countered, saying that the persecutions were not proven by the claimant, and there was no evidence of indemnifiable moral damage.

The arguments were not accepted by TRT-2, which understood that the facts reported by the former Havan employee reached “the honor of the claimant” and caused “moral damage“, what “must be repaired”.