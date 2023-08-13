Former councilor José Renato da Silva received a 40-year sentence for molesting underage granddaughters; process is confidential

The Court of Justice of São Paulo sentenced on Friday (11.Aug.2023) the former president of the Municipal Chamber of Suzano (SP) and former vice-president of the PL (Liberal Party) in São Paulo, José Renato da Silva , to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing his underage granddaughters. Silva will be able to appeal freely.

According to the newspaper State of S. Paulo, The former councilor was accused of molesting his daughter when she was 6 years old, and later the granddaughters, from the same age. According to the complaint by the São Paulo Public Prosecutor’s Office, the child abuse routine took place from 2012 to 2021.

In addition to the testimonies of the victims, the complaint contains messages, e-mail exchanges and psychological reports. “The set of evidence contained in the case file, collected under the scrutiny of the contradictory and full defense, leaves no doubt about the materiality of the crimes and their authorship by the defendant”says an excerpt from the sentence obtained by the Estadão.

During interrogation, Silva confessed to part of the crimes. he recognized “excesses” with one of the granddaughters and stated that she sought psychological assistance. In an email exchange with his daughter, he also admits that “in an insane moment I did things that will never come out” of their memories.

Judge José Eugenio Do Amaral Souza Neto, from the Domestic and Family Violence Annex of Suzano (SP), concluded that the former vice-president of the PL committed 3,734 crimes, considering the time interval of the abuses and the average number of encounters with his grandfather with the granddaughters in the period.

“As the crimes against each of the victims are of the same type, committed sequentially, in similar ways, in similar places, it is understood that there is criminal continuity between them”, said the judge when sentencing him for rape of vulnerable. The sentence refers only to the abuse of granddaughters.

wanted by Power360lawyer Denis Souza do Nascimento said he was not subpoenaed. “This process is being processed in secrecy of Justice, so, for ethics and in compliance with the law, I cannot comment on the file”, stated.