Bolsonaro’s children will have to pay R$ 20,000 to the former deputy for associating him with Adélio Bispo, author of a knife attack against the president

The Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro sentenced, on August 4, the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL) and the councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans) to indemnify Jean Wyllys in R$ 20,000 each for moral damages.

According to the lawsuit, both shared videos linking the former federal deputy to Adélio Bispoauthor of the stabbing against the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL), father of Eduardo and Carlos. Here’s the intact (122 KB).

“There is no doubt that the Defendants extrapolated their right to slander the author, without any credible basis, of having participated in the attempted murder of the President of the Republic, there is no doubt that he violated the author’s rights and must be held accountable”says the decision of Judge Juarez Fernandes Cardoso.

The sentence also provides for the videos to be deleted from their profiles and for Bolsonaro’s children to publish the legal decision of the process on their social networks.

If the brothers do not indemnify Wyllys, they must pay a sum of R$10,000 per day of noncompliance with the sentence.

In the decision, the magistrate says that the defendants claimed to be exercising their freedom of expression, but that the right is not absolute and can be limited when the expressed ideas hurt. “respect for the rights or reputation of others”.

It is also highlighted in the document that the publications “exorbited the limit of mere personal opinion, being capable of injuring the honor, and even jeopardizing the author’s safety. [do processo, Jean Wyllys]”.