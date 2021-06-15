Workers from Alu Ibérica, formerly Alcoa, in A Coruña, during a demonstration. EFE

The Social Chamber of the National Court on Tuesday condemned Alcoa to compensate and relocate the workers of its old plants in A Coruña and Avilés. The court considers that it is the responsibility of the company to comply with this alternative, considering that the process of selling the factories to the Swiss group Parter, and later to Grupo Riesgo, failed. This transfer was part of the pact that the United States had reached with the representatives of the workforce during the negotiations of a collective dismissal in 2019. The agreement established that, if a buyer with these characteristics was not found, the multinational would lay off 483 of the 688 employees and it would open a space for some transfers to its San Cibrao plant, now also in search of an acquirer.

The industrial division of UGT in Asturias assures that it has received the sentence with optimism, but warns that the judicial process will not solve the problems of the plant or the workers. The union has once again demanded the intervention of the State Society for Industrial Participations (SEPI) and the commitment of the central and regional governments to guarantee a future for the factories. The multinational is reviewing the ruling and has not yet decided on its next steps.

The document determines that the US company had agreed to find a buyer who would present a plan to reindustrialize the plants and maintain employment for at least 24 months after the transfer. The court considers that none of the companies that were made with the factories have these characteristics and assures that Alcoa did not offer “any data that allows even inferring that they meet the profile of a serious, solvent buyer.”

The magistrates have partially upheld a lawsuit filed by the unions, which has been reviewed as a separate case in the investigation of alleged irregularities in the sale. According to the judicial instruction, there are indications that these transfers facilitated a diversion of capital in favor of the company set up by Parter for the acquisition of the factories, which has impaired its productive capacity. The Hearing ordered in May an intervention of the centrals.

The investigations have also resulted in the arrest of four people in a National Police operation in the factories. The order that ruled the intervention explained that the Parter group bought them through a company called Blue Motion Technologies AG, for one euro. A few months later, he transferred them to the Spanish company System Capital Management. The latter, without any experience in the aluminum sector, acquired 75% of the shares for a much higher price: 13 million euros. This amount was obtained by System Capital Management through “loans” that the production centers themselves granted at the request of the Swiss group.

According to the ruling, Alcoa is responsible for the decision to complete the sale with Parter and that this transfer did not have the minimum guarantees promised to the workers. “On the contrary, what is clear is the contribution of both [Parter y Grupo Riesgo] to the desolate situation in which the plants and their workers find themselves ”, the document adds. In addition, he explains that the bid for the factories had been led by Grupo IR, Parter and Liberty, the company that is now a potential buyer of the San Cibrao plant, whose future has been in the air for more than a year.