Court officials today (9) fulfilled a court decision to collect documents referring to the granting of social rent to people displaced by the rains in Petrópolis, in the mountain region of Rio de Janeiro, in February this year.

Among the reasons for the determination of the judge of the 4th Civil Court of Petrópolis, Jorge Luiz Martins Alves, are the differences between the registrations made by the government of the state of Rio and those made by the city hall. The state considered 817 families eligible to receive social rent, while the Petrópolis city hall registered 1,700 beneficiaries.

In its defense, the city of Petrópolis informed that all its contracts are in compliance with the legislation. “We received today, with tranquility, four justice officers who sought today the registration forms filled in by our social workers in relation to families of displaced people. We also provide the contracts that were made by the municipality for the month of February”, said the secretary of Social Assistance of Petrópolis, Fernando Araújo.

The secretary explained that there was a lack of alignment with the state government in the work of registering the displaced. “I am comfortable that now the Justice is following this closely and, in some way, helping to find the final alignment that is necessary for these families to receive their right”, said the secretary.

