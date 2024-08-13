Alessandro Cattaneo, Head of Departments of Forza Italia, speaks

“In our opinion, some aspects of the Severino Law need to be overcome and improved, for example with regard to a local administrator who cannot be banned from public office with a first-degree sentence but must wait for the third-degree sentence because this aspect of the law undermines the right of equality of all citizens before the law”. He announced this to Affaritaliani.it Alexander Cattaneohead of Departments of Forza Italia. “Other aspects of the Severino law in recent years have not seemed effective and fair”.

“Without any controversy – continues Cattaneo – and without the desire to infringe any rights, we think it is right to open a debate on the topic that can increase the element of guarantee for citizens. The rehabilitation of President Silvio Berlusconi has nothing to do with it, we do not want to reopen the season of struggle between the Judiciary and politics. But let us instead look at the teachings that Berlusconi the statesman has left us and his coherent vision of a guarantor to protect the freedom of every citizen and every individual”, concludes Cattaneo.