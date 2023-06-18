Cassese: “Do the judges contest? They want their hands free”

“It is a reform that deserves appreciation, in some points too timid”. Thus the jurist Sabino Cassese defines the justice reform of minister Carlo Nordio in an interview with QN. “Suppresses a crime indicated in an imprecise form, establishes respect for the private life of suspects and non-suspects, surrounds preliminary custody with guarantees, so that it does not become a threat, tries to avoid “naming and shaming”, i.e. the use to point to public ridicule, through the publication of information on private life”, explains Cassese adding that “the abuse of office, despite the legislative intervention of 2020, has remained a crime that is not sufficiently outlined by the law, indicated with excessive latitude, so that it is not known what is actually prohibited, and therefore punishable. The mayor of a small Sicilian town has been investigated for abuse of office for denying the use of the municipal library for a singing event, preferring a debate on the constitutional referendum. If – as has been estimated – in 2021 99% of suspects were acquitted, it means that the figure of the crime is not sufficiently determined and to affirm that this crime is functional to the identification of other crimes means marrying an imaginative conception of criminal law “.

Another passage criticized is that of the so-called unappealability of certain first degree acquittal sentences, “it applies to less serious crimes, it includes a minimum percentage of crimes”, the jurist clarifies, stating that “this is one of the points in which the government initiative could have been more courageous. On the merits, it can be said that, if new facts do not emerge, a persistence by the prosecutors, after an acquittal, does nothing but worsen the situation of the Italian justice, which should worry about more than 4 million pending proceedings”. On wiretapping, according to Cassese, there was “a step forward, but a small one. And the penalty is not affected. The criticism that this would damage investigative journalism, which one would like to gag, is wrong because investigations and trials are not carried out in the squares or in the newspapers. Justice is done in the courtrooms. For the future, it is necessary to reflect on the opportunity of limiting interceptions only to some crimes, because the balance between the violation of privacy and justice is today too much to the detriment of the former”.

The oppositions, even if not all, and the National Association of Magistrates are against and ready to give battle: “The oppositions would do well to hear the voices of reason and law, as well as those of the mayors. As for the Magistrates’ Association and the individual magistrates who spoke, they should explain how much their interventions are in the interest of justice and how much instead in defense of their ‘free hands'”. Reforming the justice system in Italy is difficult, according to the jurist , “because there is no longer the separation of powers. The government has become a legislator. Parliament became administrator. The judges exercise administrative functions, occupying the serving offices of the CSM and the Ministry of Justice, and the legislative function with their presence in the ministerial cabinets”. The reform is “a good start, as long as it continues. The millions of pending lawsuits show that there is a demand for justice that is not being met. This is reflected in the rapidly declining public confidence in the judiciary as measured by polls. If the judiciary fails to clear the backlog quickly, promptly responding to the question of those who have approached the judges, the entire body of the judiciary will eventually lose completely the trust that the public should have in justice. Justice that comes late is not justice. And a justice that loses the trust of citizens risks not being so”.

It seems different the judgment of Silvana Sciarra, seeing his words in the interview with Repubblica: “The issue of the independence of the judiciary has become one of the central themes in jurisprudence of the Court of Justice of the European Union. Among the founding values ​​of the European Union is the rule of law and the independence of the judges is the precondition – writes the Court of Luxembourg – for accessing the values ​​of democracy. The two things intersect deeply. The Polish Court in 2021 had a gesture of total rebellion against the supremacy of European law, but this principle is also in the European Union treaty that the member states subscribe to”.

