Sisto-Santalucia duel at La Piazza 2024

The Deputy Minister of Justice of Forza Italia, Francis Sixtus; the president of the National Association of Magistrates Joseph Santalucia; the deputy public prosecutor and legal advisor for the formation of the Ministry of Defense, Annalisa Learned. All three on the stage of “La Piazza”, the affatitaliani.it kermesse. The theme, obviously, justice.



On the separation of careers Sisto says: “We want the judge to be third and impartial, different from the accuser and the defender. Elementary Watson, Conan Doyle would say. Can the referee ever wear the jersey of one of the two teams? This is exactly logical. Nobody wants to muzzle the judiciary but to give back to the citizen – because reforms are written for citizens – the certainty that there is a constitutional geometry that sees the judge at the top of an isosceles triangle with equal sides and at the base the prosecution and the defense”.

“I realize that the draw it is an extreme choice. But we are faced with a situation that cannot be tolerated. I am very much in favor of the currents, because they mean common opinion. I am against the currents that become factions, places of power. The draw is the only system that allows us to break the relationship between the currents and the Superior Council”. “We cannot pretend nothing has happened” in the face of what happened in the CSM, “as told by Palamara. With all due respect, but yours is a spirit of conservatism, because you don’t want to change anything”.

Saint Lucia he responds in kind and certain phrases of the government “on the delays and poor commitment of the magistrates have been denied. There are the data of the minister who has exposed. And they have highlighted an extraordinary commitment of the judiciary”.

On the biting the president of the ANM attacks: “They are cultivating reform projects that will not bring anything good. We have criticized with good reason and I think we will be right” “They already have the third party – Santalucia replies to the vice-minister of Justice Sisto – We are among the magistrates, especially the judging one, the most impartial and third in the European panorama”.

The government’s “reform is aimed at reforming the judiciary, not justice. Justice as a service would require much greater efforts, especially in terms of resources. It is not true that there are no reforms on justice. We are living in a perennial season of reforms. I remember the reforms of the Draghi government that rewrote a good part of the codes of procedure. Today we will need a minister and a ministry that are more attentive to giving us the resources necessary to implement reforms”.