Determination refers to the training contest for soldiers of the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro

The 15th Public Treasury Court of the Judicial District of the Capital of Rio de Janeiro determined that people with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and/or dermatological diseases such as vitiligo, psoriasis, and dermatosis that compromise shaving or that only compromise aesthetics cannot be excluded from the contest. The decision refers to the training test for soldiers of the PM (Military Police) of the State of Rio, which will be held on August 27, 2023.

The request was made to the Justice by the 5th Public Prosecutor’s Office for Collective Guardianship of Defense of Citizenship in the Capital in a Public Civil Action filed against the State of Rio de Janeiro and the ibad (Brazilian Institute for Support and Executive Development), which organizes the PM contest.

In the notice referring to the public tender to fill vacancies in the Training Course for military police soldiers, several tests are planned, including anti-HIV 1 and 2, as well as the elimination of candidates living with HIV.

In addition, the announcement also determines the exclusion from the competition of candidates with clinical conditions, signs or symptoms that disable them, among them people with HIV and dermatological diseases:

vitiligo;

psoriasis;

pemphigus;

extensive eczema;

chronic paronychia of the toes;

acne with an acute inflammatory process or another dermatosis (psychosis, pseudofolliculitis) that compromises shaving;

Persistent and/or incurable diseases or alterations of the skin, subcutaneous tissue and appendages that bring functional and/or aesthetic impairment.

“This Public Prosecutor’s Office recommended that the Military Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro and Ibade withdraw from the public notice the provision for exclusion of candidates with a dermatological disease that does not constitute a disabling condition or harmful to the development of police activity, and the requirement to deliver a medical examination for HIV”, said MP-RJ.

“The defendant State, however, chose to maintain its discriminatory conduct, despite being informed that the aforementioned diseases would not impair the performance of police duties, in addition to the HIV status being confidential and cannot be required of the candidate”said the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro.

The objective tests for the PM soldier contest will be held on August 27th. There are 2,000 vacancies.

With information from Brazil Agency.