It is a sea serpent in French politico-judicial history. A complex, twenty-five-year-old state affair that links arms contracts in Pakistan, opaque corrupt practices and a fratricidal right-wing duel against the backdrop of the 1995 presidential campaign. Code name: Karachi. The case of the alleged retrocommissions is finally judged in its most political aspect. Former Prime Minister Édouard Balladur, 91, and his former Minister of Defense François Léotard, 78, appear Tuesday, January 19 before the Court of Justice of the Republic. They are accused of complicity and concealment of corporate assets for Balladur, and of complicity in the abuse of corporate assets for Léotard.

An act of reprisal linked to French unpaid bills

Let’s go up the thread. May 8, 2002: the word “Karachi” bursts into the French media landscape. This large industrial port, the former capital of Pakistan, is the scene of an explosive car suicide bombing. The attack killed 14 people, including 11 French from the Directorate of Naval Construction (DCN). The al Qaida track is retained for a while, then dismissed. The report of a former intelligence agent, employed by the DCN, concluded in the fall of 2002 to an act of reprisals linked to French unpaid bills within the framework of an armament contract with the Pakistani authorities. To date, however, no one has been convicted and there is no certainty about his sponsors.

Second part of the case: the politico-financial scandal

The trail of reprisals, however, leads to the second part of the affair: the politico-financial scandal. This is not revealed until much later, the investigation failing at the financial center only in 2010, following a complaint from the families of the victims. In September 1994, the cohabitation government of Édouard Balladur signed a contract with Pakistan for the supply, by the DCN, of three attack submarines. To secure this market of 5.4 billion francs, the state, via the DCN, which depends on the Ministry of Defense, pays commissions to local intermediaries, who are in turn supposed to shower the Pakistani authorities with bribes. -wine. In the mid-1990s, the practice was common and accepted in the arms industry.

The famous retrocommissions

Among these highly paid intermediaries, France imposes two, at the last minute: the Franco-Lebanese Ziad Takieddine and his partner Abdul Rahman El Assir. The business duo have already played the go-between in another military contract, with the Saudi kingdom, in which they received the equivalent of 200 million euros. They thus have the confidence of Renaud Donnedieu de Vabres, of the cabinet of François Léotard, Minister of Defense of the Balladur government. They are promised about 33 million euros for the Pakistani deal.

This is where the 1995 presidential campaign comes in. Édouard Balladur is in the race for the Élysée. But he is entangled in a fratricidal duel with Jacques Chirac, who won the official investiture of their common house, the RPR. A dissident candidate, Balladur must therefore do without the party to finance his campaign. The Takieddine network – or “K network” – is ideal for this. These are the famous retrocommissions: part of the money issued by the State under the Pakistani contract would therefore have returned, in cash, to the Balladur clan. An obviously illegal practice.

A dirty money drip

It is the judge Renaud van Ruymbeke who obtains the confession of Ziad Takieddine, in 2013. The intermediary confesses to having given 6 million francs to Nicolas Bazire, campaign director of Édouard Balladur, and to Thierry Gaubert, member of the cabinet of Nicolas Sarkozy, then Budget Minister and active support for Balladur. Versatile, Takieddine has since retracted and returned to his confession in October 2019. Nicolas Bazire and Thierry Gaubert refute these accusations. The infusion of dirty money has since been corroborated by an examination of the 1995 campaign accounts of the Balladur clan, which far exceeded the legal limit allowed, but on which the Constitutional Council decided at the time to close. the eyes.

This alleged hidden boost does not prevent Édouard Balladur from being eliminated in the first round, nor Jacques Chirac from winning. Arrived at the Elysee Palace, the former mayor of Paris was made aware of the maneuvers of his Balladurian opponents and decided to stop the payments of commissions to Ziad Takieddine and his partner, and therefore by ricochet payments to Pakistan. What, according to the defenders of the retaliation thesis, would have provoked, a few years later, the attack in Karachi.

There remains the trial of the presumed beneficiaries

The “little hands” of the retrocommissions were judged, however. In June 2020, Ziad Takieddine, Abdul Rahman El Assir, Thierry Gaubert, Nicolas Bazire, Renaud Donnedieu de Vabres, as well as Dominique Castellan, former CEO of the international directorate of the DCN, who worked on the payments of the commissions, were condemned for abuse of corporate assets to penalties of between two and five years in prison. Takieddine is however on the run, El Assir nowhere to be found.

There remains the trial of the alleged beneficiaries. Ex-ministers, Édouard Balladur and François Léotard are tried separately, before the Court of Justice of the Republic. This tribunal, responsible for crimes and offenses committed by members of the government in the exercise of their functions, is controversial for its exceptional configuration – six deputies, six senators and three magistrates of the court of cassation sit on it – and for its procedural slowness .

The trial, which opens this Tuesday at 2 p.m., could also be postponed to a later date. François Léotard could be absent for illness and had not, at the time of writing his lines, appointed a lawyer to represent him.