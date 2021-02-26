Image of the Abengoa headquarters in Palmas Altas (Seville), this week. PACO PUENTES / EL PAÍS

The Third Section of the Commercial Court of Seville has authorized the voluntary bankruptcy that the Abengoa board requested last Monday after announcing that the creditors had not agreed to extend the deadlines for the third rescue of the company. The judge, Miguel Ángel Navarro Torres, has also suspended the shareholders’ meeting scheduled for next March 3 and 4 and in which the minority shareholders planned to replace the current board and place Clemente Fernández as chairman.

The magistrate has adopted this precautionary measure – requested by Abegoa, which is represented in the contest by the Ramón y Cajal law firm -, understanding that the decisions to be adopted – ”removal and cessation of the current board of directors and appointment of those proposed “- could also decisively affect the immediate future of the entity, and have a negative impact on its financial situation, also given the differences about the future already publicly aired between partners”, according to the content of the order. This decision will be maintained “until the Bankruptcy Administration has been appointed, has accepted its position and is in a position to attend a meeting so relevant to the interests of the creditors.”

Abengoa “will retain the powers of administration and disposition of its assets, although subject in its exercise to the intervention of the bankruptcy administration”, indicates the judge in the order. The court has already communicated the declaration of insolvency to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and has asked the control body to appoint the bankruptcy administration of the entity. Now the CNMV must open a selection contest to appoint one or more administrators.

The technology company, in pre-bankruptcy proceedings since 2020, after chaining two failed rescue plans, had closed a last rescue plan that contemplated a financing of 230 million euros with ICO endorsement, a line of guarantees of 300 million with support from Cesce and a 50% reduction of the debt in the hands of financial creditors. The opposition of minority shareholders, united under the syndication of AbengoaShare – with 17% of the capital stock -, who wanted a higher percentage in the parent company Abengoa, forced the resignation of the chairmanship of the board of Gonzalo Urquijo, who had negotiated the latter rescue.

According to analysts, this shareholder war has prevented the third bailout from being agreed and executed. The judge also highlights this situation in the order: “It is certainly valued that such an action, and the mere possibility of it, and its persistence, —with in addition to the current media-recognizable tone of confrontation of the issue—, not only does not would be alien to such social evolution, but also, and as far as this procedure is concerned, it could have an adverse impact on the orderly development of the same and from its inception, since it already allows to intuit at least one change in the operational line and of business management with an unknown and uncertain scope also in the equity perspective, at the moment, and with a not insignificant analogous scope of possible procedural interference ”.

On Thursday, Fernández appeared at Abengoa’s Sevillian headquarters in Palmas Altas to present the necessary guarantees to replace the current council, chaired by Juan Pablo López-Bravo and Margarida de la Riva. There, Fernández spoke out against a potential suspension of the shareholders’ meeting, claiming that “it would set a dangerous precedent for listed companies.”

With a debt of 6,000 million, the Abengoa bankruptcy becomes the largest suspension of payments of a Spanish company since the financial crisis of 2008. The real liability of the company is unknown, since the firm has not presented results since that first quarter 2020. The group has 325 subsidiaries, some of them also immersed in other competitions. The technology company was suspended from trading last July for not presenting the 2019 accounts, an infraction for which a sanctioning file has been opened, and for being in dissolution due to having a negative net worth of 388 million euros , a circumstance that would complicate an eventual rescue by SEPI.

Workers start rallies

The representatives of the different Abengoa union committees have called a rally for the rest of the group’s workers next Tuesday to demand that their jobs be guaranteed in any future rescue plan. The event, in which a manifesto will be read, will be held in front of the Palmas Altas campus in Seville, the headquarters of the corporation, between 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

“The uncertainty is very great, because we do not know what will become of us with the new viability plan, although we have not known it with the rest either,” explains Laura Rodríguez, president of the Abengoa Energía works council. “What we are demanding is that the entire workforce be counted on and that employment be maintained. This cannot be dropped, this company is a world benchmark in desalination and solar projects, there are very good professionals here ”, he abounds.