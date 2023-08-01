Red alert courts, lack of personnel and candidates are increasingly unprepared

Italian justice risks paralysis. Don’t mince words La Stampa today, which analyzes the numbers of what risks becoming a real disaster. “We are the black sheep of Europe. Just to mention a few numbers: 25% of the staff are missing in the chancelleries and the gap is widening given the high retirement rate; as for magistrates, against a workforce of 10,558, 13.7% of posts are unfilled. Basically, 1,458 magistrates are missing compared to the organic plants, already underestimated at the start. One of the atavistic problems is that competitions for magistrates are complex and very slow”.

The problem is also that candidates to work in the courts seem less and less prepared. “A few months ago, at the last competition for magistrates, su 6,661 competitors were 3,513 those who withdrew from the third test and did not submit any work; only 3,147 delivered. A sort of caper“, writes La Stampa. “In the penultimate competition, in 2022, 95% of the candidates were rejected because they neither knew how to process nor understand a written text: out of 3,800 candidates in the end, only 220 passed. And 90 available places remained uncovered”.

