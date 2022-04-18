On April 18, 2018, a series of protests broke out in Nicaragua, initially against a reform of the health system that extended to other claims against the Daniel Ortega Administration. The repression of the armed forces took center stage and at least 355 people died, according to the IACHR. Today, four years later, the families of the victims demand Justice and Ortega is still in power after his re-election last November and after sending the majority of presidential candidates to prison.

“It hurts to breathe.” These were the last words of Álvaro Conrado, a 15-year-old teenager who was shot dead while bringing water to a group of students protesting against President Daniel Ortega, in Managua.

With their latest message, opponents and artists recall the suffocating repression that remains in the country, four years after the wave of protests that broke out on April 18, 2018.

“It was written with great pain, in the midst of tears, because it was to remember the deaths, the crying mothers, the young people, the university students, the peasants being flogged,” illustrated the Nicaraguan poet Carlos Alemán Rivas, who wrote a book inspired by the popular uprising four years ago and titled with Conrado’s last words.

File-A demonstrator walks by during nationwide protests demanding justice, democracy and the departure of President Daniel Ortega, in Masaya, Nicaragua on May 12, 2018. © AFP

The teenager died two days after the start of the mobilizations and like him dozens of other people lost their lives in the midst of the social outbreak. The demonstrations that lasted for five months left a balance of 355 dead and more than 100,000 exiledaccording to figures from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

Initially, citizens protested against a health system reform promoted by the Ortega Administration. Although on April 22 the Government repealed the controversial measure, social discontent spread to other disagreements, including the strong repression with which the security forces responded to the protesters.

Thousands called for the resignation of Daniel Ortega, but now, four years later, Ortega continues to cling to power and the relatives of those who died denounce impunity.

“Justice and truth”, the request of the families of the victims

For President Daniel Ortega, the 2018 protests were an attempted coup that he tried to revive before the November 2021 presidential elections.

However, human rights organizations, governments such as the United States, and the families of the deceased, denounce a violent response by government forces that “delegitimized” the government, Washington said.

“Justice and truth. That is what we want, that they tell us what happened. Four years after his death, no one has been detained,” replies Álvaro Conrado’s father, who bears the same name.

File-National Police officers in riot gear drive past a burned, overturned police vehicle after an anti-government protest in Managua, Nicaragua, on September 2, 2018. Inti Ocon / AFP

Hundreds of other families join the same claim and pain. “These dates are full of pain and impotence. For me there is no clean slate; I want and will demand justice, whatever it takes,” says Francisca Machado, mother of Franco Valdivia, a then 23-year-old student who was studying law and who he also died during the protests.

“He was the youngest of my two children (…) with so much sacrifice I took him forward; in an instant his life was taken from him and they have left me with a great emptiness and irreparable pain,” says Machado.

In addition to violent deaths, many denounce arbitrary arrests during and after the demonstrations.

“After they took me there, they brought me back made paste,” that is, in poor health, laments Justo Rodríguez, a 69-year-old farmer who spent eight months in jail and was arrested in 2020 for allegedly participating in the second anniversary of the riots, an accusation he rejects.

Today he is free, but after falling ill in prison the cost has been high. He is bedridden with speech difficulties.

From armed repression to political repression

Since the 2018 protests, Nicaragua has remained submerged in a deep political and social crisis. In these last years hehe Ortega Administration has sent dozens of citizens and political rivals to prison.

All at a time when state entities are controlled by representatives of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN).

Among the most recent and notorious captures are those of those who tried to challenge Ortega’s continuity at the polls. The leftist president won his fifth term last November, the fourth in a row, after sending the majority of presidential candidates to jail, with sentences of up to 13 years.

He was re-elected with 75% of the votes, according to the Nicaraguan Supreme Electoral Council, but without clear opposition.

The president of the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh), Vilma Núñez, assured AFP that the government still has 177 opponents in prison, including seven former presidential candidates.

“Another form of repression is to take people’s passports so they don’t travel and if they are outside the country they can’t renew that document, which leaves them illegal,” added Núñez, president of one of the few independent organizations in the country. , although also vetoed by Ortega.

On March 17, the National Assembly, dominated by the ruling party, ordered the closure of another 25 NGOs that were operating in the country, including Cenidh.

All the affected organizations are dedicated to the defense of press freedom, the rights of women and indigenous people, and the protection of the environment.

Managua justified an alleged lack of transparency by not reporting its financial statements to the Government.

But the opposition and human rights defenders point to continued repression to undermine civil liberties. Actions that in a country, with a Legislative and State entities in the hands of the ruling party, are far from ceasing.

With AFP, EFE and local media