Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/11/2023 – 22:30

Share



Unanimously, the judges of the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio accepted, this Tuesday (11), an appeal by the state Public Ministry to accuse former councilor Jairo Souza Santos Júnior, Dr. Jairinho, also for the crime of coercion in the course of the process and Monique Medeiros for the crime of torture by relevant omission. The two are responsible for the death of the boy Henry Borel, 4-year-old son Monique, which occurred in 2021.

In a previous decision, dated June 27th, the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro had already unanimously denied the request for freedom made by the defense of the former councilor. The two will be judged by the popular jury.

Related news:

The judges still denied the appeal filed by the defenses of Monique and Jairinho. The former councilor questioned the maintenance of the qualifiers “kind of cruel” and “resource that made it impossible for the victim to defend himself”. Monique’s defense asked that the accusation of torture and homicide by omission be rejected.

However, part of Jairinho’s defense appeal was accepted to exclude the qualifier of base motive from the accusation against the former councilor.

the case

Four-year-old Henry Borel died in the early hours of March 8, 2021, after receiving care at a private hospital in Rio. The doctors who provided care were surprised by the boy’s injuries and also by the behavior of his mother and stepfather, who took him there.

In the course of investigations into the case, it was found that, that night, Henry was accompanied only by the couple in the apartment where they lived, in the neighborhood of Barra da Tijuca. CCTV footage of the condo shows when the three left the house.

The autopsy report from the Instituto Médico-Legal (IML) says that the boy died as a result of internal bleeding due to hepatic laceration caused by blunt action. The tests showed 23 lesions on the child’s body.

A few days after the death of Henry Borel, the Justice ordered the preventive detention of Monique Medeiros and Dr. Jairinho, who at the time of the crime was a councilor in Rio. He was eventually impeached and remains in prison, while she was released last year.

Both deny the crime. Dr. Jairinho claims that the boy injured himself while sleeping in his room. At first, the mother supported the same version, but later her defense began to claim that she was also a victim of the former councilor, from whom she would suffer abuse.























