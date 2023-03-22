Retirees and pensioners who won a lawsuit against the agency in February may have debts settled in March

the CFJ (Council of Federal Justice) released R$ 1.37 billion for the payment of arrears of INSS (National Social Security Institute) retirees and pensioners this Tuesday (21.Mar.2023).

Those who can receive the value can won a final and unappealable action, that is, without any possibility of INSS appeal, and whose payment order from the judge was issued in February.

The amount will settle INSS debts with 84,533 beneficiaries who won more than 66,000 lawsuits of up to 60 minimum wages against the institute, ccalled RPVs (Small Value Requests).

The payment date is subject to the schedule of each TRF (Federal Regional Court), the body responsible for transferring these amounts in their respective regions.

The beneficiary can consult the TRF website in his region to find out when he will receive it and if the action has already been released by the judge. The check can be done by CPF, process number or lawyer’s OAB number.

The RPVs to be paid refer to the concession or review of:

Retirement;

Pension for death;

Illness benefit; It is

BPC (Continued Provision Benefit).

According to the news agency FolhaPress, beneficiaries should receive the amounts later this month. O Power360 tried to contact the INSS and the CJF to confirm the information and did not receive a response until the publication of this report.