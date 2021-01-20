The National Electoral Chamber asked the Ministry of Health of the Nation to be vaccinated against the coronavirus as “strategic personnel” to all people who participate in the organization and execution of the electoral process this year.

The court sent an official letter with the request signed by its president, Santiago Corcuera, to the Minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García, where he requests “anticipate well in advance the pertinent actions for the proper conduct of the national elections “.

And asks that “be incorporated as ‘strategic staff’ in the vaccination schedule for all the officials and agents who provide services in the different stages that make up the national electoral process. “

The Government released on Monday an official schedule regarding the arrival in the country before the end of the month of another 4.7 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and the details of the people to be vaccinated in the prioritized groups.

On that list are health workers; Armed Forces and Security Forces; education personnel (primary, secondary and tertiary) and in the category “Others” university professors were also included as essential personnel of the State.

The electoral Justice asked Ginés González García to include in the vaccination plan all the people who participate in the 2021 electoral process.

Through a statement, the CNE that “the need to include within that forecast to the officials and agents who perform in the different activities of the national electoral act “.

The Court had issued the Agreed Extraordinary CNE 33/2020, in which it “established an evaluation and follow-up program for the adoption of specific measures in order to hold the elections and preserve both the health of voters and those in charge of electoral tasks“.

Now, he formally requested the Ministry of Health for the “timely inclusion” in the “Strategic Plan for Vaccination against COVID-19 in the Argentine Republic” to all those who work in the 2021 legislative process, which Estimated 447,000 people not counting all the prosecutors of the political forces and the permanent and temporary personnel of the National Electoral Directorate.

The “strategic personnel” for the elections

Totality of the personnel of the electoral national justice: estimated 2,700 agents plus 750 transitory agents. Period required March 2021.

Delegates of the National Electoral Justice (population partially included in teaching staff forecasts): estimated 20,000 agents. Required period July 2021.

General Electoral Command personnel (population already included in forecasts for armed forces and security personnel): estimated 90,000 agents. Required period July 2021.

Official Post staff affected by the logistics of the electoral process: estimated 35,000 agents. Required period July 2021.

Mint staff affected by the printing of the electoral rolls: estimated 100 people. Period required June 2021.

Permanent and temporary staff of the National Electoral Directorate.

Table authorities: estimated 300,000 people. Necessary period July 2021 and September 2021.

Prosecutors of political groups.

JPE