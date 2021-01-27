The Gildo Insfrán government’s policy to combat coronavirus infections in his province continues to generate controversy, and now the justice -through the Institutional Violence Prosecutor’s Office- requested reports from the provincial administration regarding the situation of the people who are in the places of isolation, after the complaints made by the option.

As a result of the presentation made by a group of deputies of the Civic Coalition before the Procuratorate, a fiscal unit requested reports from the Government of Formosa on the conditions in which the people isolated compulsively by Insfrán are housed, and also of some detained by the provincial police.

