Justice advances in the patrimonial investigation of Máximo Kirchner. At the request of the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano, who has delegated the case, federal judge María Eugenia Capuchetti asked Congress the reserved annex of the affidavit of assets of the national deputy, and the Court that will judge him for money laundering asked for the latest reports from the auditors of Los Sauces, Hotesur, the Nestor Kirchner Condominium that make up son K’s assets and are being investigated in laundering cases. They seek to determine if there were inconsistencies in the latest statement of assets of $ 292 million.

In just twelve months, Máximo Kirchner increased his assets by almost 50%. In his last sworn statement before the Anticorruption Office (OA), corresponding to the fiscal period 2019, he declared more than 291,739,213.02 pesos, against 191,182,823 pesos that he had dumped in the official documentation the previous year. By his fortune, the deputy must pay the wealth tax, that he promoted, in five installments, for a total of almost eight million pesos.

To analyze the makeup of his fortune, the prosecutor Taiano first requested the sworn statements of the deputy and leader of La Cámpora to the Anti-Corruption Office, directed by Felix Crous. Not only the last one corresponding to the fiscal period 2019, but also all the previous ones since he assumed his seat in Congress.

The government body took more than a month to respond At the request of the federal prosecutor investigating Máximo Kirchner, once that information was collected, he made another request before Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti.

On April 14, the magistrate sent an office to the National Congress, where the national deputy occupies a seat. In it, he asked the Administrative Secretariat to “provide a certified copy of the Reserved Annex corresponding to the Comprehensive Patrimonial Affidavit submitted by Máximo Carlos Kirchner, in relation to the 2019 period”. The period corresponds to that covered in the complaint that started the case, made by lawyer Silvina Martínez.

In the complaint, it was argued that the deputy’s assets would have a value greater than that declared, since they would amount to 25 million dollars. The list is made up of 26 properties that are the product of his father’s succession, most of which he shares in equal parts with his sister Florencia. Also the shareholding in three companies, money deposits in the country and a savings bank in dollars.

“From the valuations carried out by the auditors in the judicial files, it appears that Máximo Kirchner has a registered and accounted white equity that exceeds 25 million dollars. Together with Florencia Kirchner, he has a combined equity of more than 50 million dollars (US $ 50,200 .349). But to reach the final figure, we would have to add another 27 properties that belonged to Néstor Kirchner and whose owners are now the national deputy and his sister, “says Martínez’s complaint.

The prosecutor Taiano works on those numbers. To complete the puzzle of figures, asset declarations and valuations of properties and companies, there was a second official letter from Judge Capuchetti sent to the Federal Oral Court 5 (TOF 5), which will have to try the Kirchner family for money laundering, which Submit a set of documents.

They must send to the court, the certified copy of the reports made by the auditors of the “Hotel Los Sauces-Casa Patagónica”, “Hotel Alto Calafate”, “Los Sauces SA”, “Hotel Las Dunas” and “Hotel La Aldea del Chaltén” , presented before the TOF 5.

These reports were prepared within the framework of the Los Sauces and Hotesur files, the two family businesses suspected of having been used to launder 130 million pesos, with the participation of the former business partner of the vice president, Lázaro Báez. As the firms, like the condominium that gathers the inheritance product of the succession of Néstor Kirchner are intervened, the judicial administrators delivered the reports periodically, on valuations and financial situation.

The TOF 5 with the signature of the judges Daniel Obligado and Adrián Grunberg returned the management of the real estate and the companies to the Kirchners, but at the same time the investigation is advancing on the alleged illicit enrichment of the national deputy.

The prosecution seeks to clarify the 50% increase in Máximo Kirchner’s assets as well as the values ​​that were taken into account. For them, a cross-linking of numbers will be made and determine if there was any irregularity in the declaration of the 292 million pesos, or if that figure is higher as the complaint maintains.

Maximo’s wealth

The national deputy declared among his assets a savings account in dollars, with 516,072.46 dollars as a result of the inheritance, which he admits was equivalent to 30,804,365.14 pesos when he signed the declaration.

It is not the only thing that declared in foreign currency. In his sworn statement he also consigned another savings bank with $ 2,332,000, also a product of the inheritance, which in local currency is equivalent to 139,197,080 pesos. That is, Máximo said he had a total of 2,848,072 dollars. Almost three million, with an exchange rate of 59.69 pesos. It becomes the main basis of your wealth.

There is more information that emerges from the declaration of assets, in the current accounts in national currency, it recorded having just over $ 200,000 and in another savings bank in Argentine pesos, a sum of $ 288,187.

Regarding the properties that he declared, those 27 properties, two of which are with his own income and the rest, product of the inheritance received, have a value of $ 89,801,321.

Family businesses are also part of Máximo Kirchner’s fortune. Its shareholding in Los Sauces SA – the real estate company investigated for money laundering and which knew Cristóbal López and Lázaro Báez as main tenants – represent $ 6,667,336. Meanwhile, its shares in Hotesur SA, the hotel company also investigated for money laundering operations, were valued at $ 10,151,867. On the other hand, COMA SA, an inactive Kirchner company, was valued at $ 94,682.