The São Paulo Court ordered a bank to detail financial transactions related to the law firm related to Ricardo Salles. The request was made before the former health minister asked to leave office. The information is from the newspaper Leaf of St. Paul.

According to the report, the order complied with a request from the MP-SP (Ministry of Public Affairs of São Paulo).

The court is investigating, in a secret investigation, suspicions of illicit enrichment by Salles, while he was still secretary of the Environment under Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB) in São Paulo.

Among the requests are the CNPJs and CPFs of those responsible for deposits in the office’s account.

O power360 contacted Salles’ lawyer through a phone call, but received no response until the publication of this report.

EXIT FROM THE MINISTRY

Ricardo Salles resigned on Wednesday (June 23). Joaquim Alvaro Pereira Leite takes over.

“I came to announce that I presented to the President of the Republic [Jair Bolsonaro] and he has already accepted and my request for removal from the post of Minister of State for the Environment has been published. This position greatly honored my invitation and I performed in the best possible way over 2 and a half years”, said at the time.

OTHER INVESTIGATIONS

On May 19, the Federal Police launched a search and seizure at addresses linked to Salles and the Ministry. The action aimed, according to the PF, to investigate crimes of corruption, administrative law, malfeasance and facilitation of smuggling. The offenses were allegedly committed by public agents and businessmen in the timber industry.

The operation, called Akuanduba, was initiated by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

The court decision also determined the breaking of tax and banking secrecy of Salles. The home of the minister of the Environment, in the central region of São Paulo, the functional property he occupies in Brasília and a portfolio office in Pará are among the addresses visited by PF agents. Only 19 days after the operation, Salles gave his cell phone to the PF.

There is yet another case involving Salles in the Supreme Court. On May 31, the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) asked the STF to open an inquiry against the minister. The request had the objective of investigating crimes of administrative law, obstruction of justice and criminal organization. Minister Carmen Lúcia, from the Supreme Court, is the rapporteur.

The request for an inquiry stems from the crime news presented in April by the former superintendent of the Federal Police in Amazonas Alexandre Saraiva. He accused Salles of acting on behalf of investigated loggers from Operation Handroanthus GLO, which targeted illegal logging in the Amazon late last year.

The PGR requested the hearing of the loggers investigated by the PF and the inspection agents of the corporation and Ibama who worked at Handroanthus GLO. He also asked for a scanned copy of the investigation procedures related to environmental crimes and an interrogation of Salles.

Report produced by intern Geovana Melo under the supervision of editor Carlos Lins.

