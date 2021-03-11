Bad times for those who fight corruption in France. The National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF), which obtained the conviction at first instance for “corruption” and “influence peddling” of Nicolas Sarkozy, is under heavy fire from diatribes. This is also the case for Anticor, currently in the middle of a storm. Within the organization founded by magistrate Éric Halphen and activist Séverine Tessier in 2002, the blows are fired. And testify to the deleterious climate between two entrenched camps.

The current management, led by the tandem Élise Van Beneden and Éric Alt, is accused “To silence those who do not agree and now get rid of them”, in the words of Françoise Verchère, former local referent of the association in Loire-Atlantique. In January, the former PS mayor of Bouguenais and eight other members, pointing to a lack of “Transparency” and democracy, as well as a ” no respect “ statutes, have taken Anticor to court. They contest the dismissal of the previous board of directors. According to them, the association would not apply to itself what it enjoins others to do. The nine members have since been removed from their functions: three for “Ethical breaches”, according to Vice-President Éric Alt, and six to prevent “An exit from conflict of interest” related to the lawsuit. They see it as a “Stalinist purge”.

Jean Castex plays the watch

To understand, you have to go back over a year. In February 2020, the then president, Jean-Christophe Picard, resigned to run for municipal elections in Nice on an environmentalist list. His departure raises a question that escalates from internal governance: can elected officials or candidates for elections exercise responsibilities in Anticor? The list led by Élise Van Beneden, now president, answers in the affirmative, considering “That historically Anticor had been created by elected officials and that there is no reason to give in the“ all rotten ””. The second list, which wants to reform the statutes, thinks that the plurality of roles is incompatible because the association “Is no longer the same” that at the beginning of the years 2000. A dispute settled by the general assembly in a new election: “The list of which I am part obtained a majority of votes. They do not accept the democratic decision ”, regrets Eric Alt, who says to himself “Serene” on the outcome of the legal proceedings.

Serene, Anticor is on the other hand much less concerning the conflict which opposes it to the government. Having expired on February 15, the authorization allowing him to act as a civil party in politico-financial cases may not be renewed. Jean Castex plays the watch while the file has been on his desk since October 2. He repeatedly postponed his verdict, eager to investigate further “The conformity of the functioning of the association with its statutes”, the “Guarantees of regularity in financial and accounting matters”, the “Disinterested and independent nature of its activities, appreciated in particular in view of the source of its resources”, according to a decree in Official newspaper.

The executive comes up against Anticor’s categorical refusal to reveal the identity of its main donor. The organization considers that it is within its rights: “If donors do not want to be known, the general data protection regulation requires that this wish be respected – which has been confirmed by an opinion from the CNIL”, explains his number 2. After a quick survey , Éric Alt affirms that Élise Van Beneden “Met this donor”, who told him “That everything he did was legal”.

Sunday Newspaper (JDD) unveiled, on March 7, the profile of the patron: a wealthy 64-year-old businessman potentially adept at tax optimization. According to journalist and whistleblower Maxime Renahy, this donor would support Arnaud Montebourg and try to influence the editorial line of Blast, a new video medium co-founded by Élise Van Beneden.

Deemed too close to the rebellious France galaxy

“Someone who is rich has the right to find the world unjust and to wish to change it”, defends Eric Alt about Anticor, before criticizing a “Press campaign” hostile led by the JDD and relayed by point, Conversationalist and Present. For weeks, the Sunday weekly, owned by the Lagardère group, has been increasing the number of articles against Anticor, which it claims to report. “Questionable methods”. The association also indicates to file a defamation complaint against the four media as well as against the deputy LaREM Bruno Questel, who accuses Élise Van Beneden of “Perjury” during his hearing at the Assembly. The parliamentarian also criticizes the association “Its instrumentalization of justice for partisan ends”. The presidential majority considers that Anticor would be too close to the rebellious France galaxy.

It is probably with a political reading that we must analyze the Macronist offensives. The association, thanks to its approval, has relaunched cases classified for conflicts of interest targeting Emmanuel Macron, when he was Minister of the Economy, and his relatives (Alexis Kohler, Éric Dupond-Moretti and Richard Ferrand). “When we annoy the authorities, we risk taking blows”, summarizes Éric Alt. Anti-corruption activists had seen the bad thing coming, Élise Van Beneden was already expressing her fears to Humanity in July : “It is not impossible that we lose approval. We are seeing amazing things at the moment… ” The Prime Minister is finally due to rule on April 2. Eric Alt figures at “50%” the chances that the decision will be unfavorable to Anticor, which will not fail to challenge it before an administrative tribunal if this were the case: “It depends on the Republican loyalty of Jean Castex …”