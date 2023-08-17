Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2023 – 22:11

The 4th Public Treasury Court of the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) determined this Wednesday, 16, the annulment of the administrative act of the Secretary of Education, Renato Feder, who withdrew the State from the National Textbook Program (PNLD). ) . The decision is signed by Judge Antonio Augusto Galvão de França, who responded to a popular action by federal deputy Luciene Cavalcante (PSOL-SP), state deputy Carlos Giannazi (PSOL) and councilor Celso Giannazi (PSOL). The request had been countersigned by the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP).

When granting the injunction, the judge pointed out that the deadline for choosing the PNDL works is August 23. Therefore, there would be urgency in assessing the request. “The abrupt administrative deconstitution of adherence to the program is, in theory, able to generate serious damage to the students’ training schools and also to the state treasury, as explained by the authors”, says the magistrate.

According to him, the withdrawal of the State from the PNLD, determined by the government of Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), “sets up, in principle and in theory, a clear violation of the constitutional principle of democratic management that should guide the public education system” which “ would require, for the implementation of measures such as the one in question, a deep and broad debate with representatives of the academic community, students, School Councils, among other agents and managers of the educational system of the State of São Paulo”.

At the beginning of the month, Renato Feder announced that he had decided to give up 10 million copies of PNLD books for elementary school students 2 (6th to 9th grade) in 2024. And he said that he would not buy books for high school either . Because of this, the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) opened an inquiry to investigate the case, even giving a period of 10 days for the Department of Education to present the pedagogical and financial justifications for the decision.”

“The class is a big TV, which shows the slides in Power Point, students with paper and pen, taking notes and doing exercises. The traditional book, it comes out,” said Feder to the Estadão In this ocasion.

After the state government’s decision to dispense with the books offered free of charge by the MEC, the Estadão showed that many of the materials rejected by the government of São Paulo for the state network are used by top private schools in the capital.