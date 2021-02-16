The fight against the coronavirus has clashed with justice also in the Netherlands. Nor do the courts seem willing for the administration to take certain legislative ‘shortcuts’ in order to combat the pandemic that is devastating the planet. As in other countries, some of the restrictive measures adopted by the Government have not passed the sieve of the robes, willing to preserve the literality of the laws even knowing the uncertainty that this creates in society and that its resolutions many sometimes they distance them from the general feeling.

The Dutch magistrates ordered this Tuesday to lift the curfew decreed by the Executive to confront COVID-19 and chose to listen to the voices of that sector of the population jaded by the restrictions and by the slow advance of vaccination that, in principle , should allow to regain normality. The resolution was signed by a district court in The Hague. With it, he “immediately” put an end to the ban on driving on the streets from 9:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. that had been in force since January 23 and that has caused the worst protests in recent decades, resulting in dozens of arrests. The last time the Netherlands applied a curfew was in World War II.

“It is a profound violation of the right to freedom of movement and privacy,” says the ruling, agreeing with the Virus Truth group, which accused the ruling coalition of having misused its powers in emergency situations. It also ends limitations on the rights to freedom of assembly and demonstration. “This requires a very careful decision-making process,” the court said.

He argues that the “emergency” justifying the curfew has not been proven. The Executive of Mark Rutte can appeal the ruling, but that will not imply the suspension of the court order, explained a spokesman for the court, quoted by the ANA press agency. For this Wednesday a hearing has been called that should study the government appeal.

“A means, not an end”



The prime minister on Tuesday asked people to continue, regardless of the judicial resolution, respecting the night curfew, claiming that the measure “is a means, not an end.” “It is really very important that we limit our social contacts as much as possible because of the risk of transmitting the virus,” he added. So please do it. Do it for yourself, but also for others, “he remarked.

Last week the government had extended the curfew until March, resorting to a law that allowed it to bypass the usual legislative process because it was an emergency situation. It was supported by the majority of legislators during the two debates in the lower house of the Dutch Parliament. The Netherlands has registered nearly 15,000 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.