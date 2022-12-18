Anm: “There is nothing liberal in the constitutional reforms announced by Nordio”

In the constitutional reforms announced by the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio “there is nothing liberal” and “with interventions on the separation of careers and on compulsory prosecution the premises are laid for political control over criminal prosecution”. This was stated by the president of the National Association of Magistrates, Giuseppe Santalucia, at the opening of the proceedings of the Central Steering Committee. “We do not raise walls or engage in clashes but we must explain that they liberal reforms,” he explained.

The minister, underlined the president of the ANM, “Tell me what will happen after you make the prosecution discretionary and separate the prosecutor from the judge, what is the structure it prefigures. Today we have the prosecutor who has no interference from the political system, if he wants to change, say how. He said he absolutely does not want to condition the prosecutor to political power, tell us how he wants to do it”. The ANM, Santalucia finally assured, “does not wage battles, does not wage wars but will never abandon reasoning on the issues of the Constitution, which are protection of the autonomy and independence of the jurisdiction”.

Meanwhile Roberto Scarpinato, a former magistrate now senator of the M5s, also complains in an interview with La Stampa: “The government is intervening on different levels, but closely connected to each other. On the criminal level, with the announced abolition of the crime of abuse of office, the downsizing of the crime of trafficking in illicit influences – a typical field of action for fixers and lobbyists – the raising of the ceiling for cash payments to 5,000 euros, the demonization of wiretaps, the only tool that allows for breaking the code of silence that protects the world from corruption. Now we are proceeding in the same direction on the terrain of the reform of the procurement code”. The goal is

