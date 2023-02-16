The first meeting with the strike committee accentuated the differences between the parties and the Treasury is expected to commit a game
The Ministry of Justice and the strike committee of the Lawyers of the Administration of Justice (LAJ) maintain their pulse on the salary improvements demanded by this body of elite civil servants after the meeting held yesterday at the ministerial headquarters. The first contact came this Thursday after 18 days of indefinite strike, the first
#Justice #lawyers #continue #fight #salary #improvements
Leave a Reply