Our correspondent quoted the head of the Turkish Supreme Elections Authority as saying, “The voting process took place without any problems.”

Preliminary results of the parliamentary elections published by the Turkish news agency “Anatolia” indicated that the Justice and Development Party advanced by 35.72 percent of the vote.

After counting 89.49 percent of the vote, the Republican People’s Party came in second with 24.91 percent, followed by the National Movement Party with 10.38 percent.

According to the new electoral law, these initial ratios mean that the Justice and Development Party will win 287 seats in parliament out of 600 seats, and the Republican People’s Party will win 151 seats.

According to the Anadolu Agency, the total number of ballot boxes for the parliamentary elections in the country reached 201,807 boxes.