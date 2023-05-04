The Ministry of Justice stated that it made many of its judicial services available electronically, stressing that customers can easily apply for them, whether through its website or smart application, and complete them with a “click of a button” from anywhere, which contributes to saving time, effort and money, and speeding up the pace of litigation, and shortening many Procedures, prompt and prompt justice.

Years ago, the Ministry began converting its services into electronic and smart, the most prominent of which is the registration of lawsuits before the Federal Courts of First Instance and Appeal, attending sessions remotely, as well as submitting lawsuit requests, registering disputes before alternative systems for litigation, registering an order on a petition, requesting to open a petition, and requesting photocopying. Case file, request for financial guarantee and others.

The Ministry of Justice stated that the electronic lawsuit filing system, or the smart justice system, is an integrated process that begins with filing a lawsuit or dispute electronically, until issuing judgments. Sending and issuing notices and receipts to the parties upon payment of the filing fees.

A case management system (CMS) helps the public create claims electronically, reduces delays in civil court cases, and improves efficiency by making information accessible to all parties.

With regard to the procedures for registering the case electronically, the Ministry clarified that it is required to register a new account on the site related to the system for filing cases, upload the required papers, pay the required fees, and follow up on the request for registering the case through alerts received in the personal account, and through e-mail and text messages. Through the documents page in the electronic lawsuit file in the account, print the declaration issued in the lawsuit, and download the lawsuit newspaper.

It became possible for dealers to enter the system and submit requests at any time, even if it was during official holidays, without attending the court themselves.

The statistics of the Ministry of Justice showed that the percentage of meetings and video sessions held (remotely) before the federal courts amounted to 92%, and the average length of the case in civil, commercial and personal status cases before the federal courts of appeal and first instance was 58.9 days.

The rate of use of judicial systems in the federal courts reached 98%, represented by the smart justice system, the electronic documentation system, and the electronic marriage system.

The Ministry indicated that the courts have proven, during the past year, efficiency, distinction, and flexibility in completing transactions. The rate of adjudication of civil, commercial, and personal status cases before the federal courts of appeal and first instance reached 92.6%, and the percentage of adjudication of criminal cases before the federal courts of appeal and first instance reached 99%.

The Ministry had previously launched the “Virtual Digital Pleading” initiative, which allows the parties to the lawsuit to express their statements and requests in a digital manner, within the framework of achieving the objectives of the Emirates Government Services Strategy.

Time flexibility

The “virtual digital pleading” aims to enable the plaintiff to enter the system, record his statements and requests in the case, and allow the defendant to respond to these requests at the same time, under the supervision of the competent judge or the case manager, while achieving flexibility in time, in a way that enables the two parties From exchanging requests and responding to them throughout the day set for the session.